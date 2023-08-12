As they try to secure the series sweep on Saturday, August 12, Cole Ragans will toe the rubber for the Kansas City Royals (38-80) as they match up against the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66), who will counter with Steven Matz. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Cardinals are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+120). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 24, or 42.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 16-21 record (winning 43.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 28 of 84 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.