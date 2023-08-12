Cardinals vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) and Kansas City Royals (38-80) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on August 12.
The probable starters are Steven Matz (3-7) for the Cardinals and Cole Ragans (3-3) for the Royals.
Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won 24 out of the 57 games, or 42.1%, in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis has a record of 16-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 546 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Rockies
|L 1-0
|Zack Thompson vs Austin Gomber
|August 8
|@ Rays
|L 4-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Zach Eflin
|August 9
|@ Rays
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Jalen Beeks
|August 10
|@ Rays
|W 5-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Zack Littell
|August 11
|@ Royals
|L 12-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Dylan Coleman
|August 12
|@ Royals
|-
|Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans
|August 14
|Athletics
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs JP Sears
|August 15
|Athletics
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs JP Sears
|August 16
|Athletics
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|-
|Steven Matz vs Kodai Senga
