The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee will see Brandon Wu in the field from August 10-12 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Wu at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brandon Wu Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Wu has scored below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Wu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Wu has had an average finish of 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Wu has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -7 277 0 17 2 3 $2.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,243 yards, 228 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Wu has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,236 yards, seven yards shorter than the 7,243-yard TPC Southwind this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Wu shot better than only 30% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Wu recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Wu recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Wu's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last tournament, Wu's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Wu ended the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Wu Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.