Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is batting .255 with six doubles, nine home runs and four walks.
  • Knizner is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Knizner has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 17.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this season (35.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 22
.268 AVG .243
.278 OBP .273
.479 SLG .486
7 XBH 8
4 HR 5
15 RBI 11
18/1 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ragans (3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
