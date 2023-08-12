Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Royals Player Props
|Cardinals vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Royals
|Cardinals vs Royals Odds
|Cardinals vs Royals Prediction
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .255 with six doubles, nine home runs and four walks.
- Knizner is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 17.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (35.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.268
|AVG
|.243
|.278
|OBP
|.273
|.479
|SLG
|.486
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|11
|18/1
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.