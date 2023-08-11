Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Dylan Coleman on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Dylan Coleman

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including six multi-hit games (14.0%).

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (23.3%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .267 AVG .216 .337 OBP .293 .480 SLG .311 8 XBH 5 4 HR 1 6 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings