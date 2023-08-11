The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 74 of 112 games this season (66.1%), including 38 multi-hit games (33.9%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (49 of 112), with two or more runs 13 times (11.6%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .274 AVG .273 .382 OBP .336 .451 SLG .445 20 XBH 21 9 HR 9 29 RBI 30 61/36 K/BB 49/22 5 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings