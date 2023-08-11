Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Dylan Coleman on the hill, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Arenado enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

In 71.8% of his 110 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 22 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (41.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .310 AVG .257 .362 OBP .300 .516 SLG .505 23 XBH 24 10 HR 14 38 RBI 43 40/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings