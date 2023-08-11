How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner ready for the first of a two-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are sixth-best in MLB action with 161 total home runs.
- St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (538 total).
- The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.432).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Wainwright enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Wainwright will try to pick up his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
- So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|W 6-4
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Jalen Beeks
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|JP Sears
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
