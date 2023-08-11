Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and the Kansas City Royals (37-80) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Dylan Coleman.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 21 of its 48 games, or 43.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 55.6% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 538 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

