Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

The Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks (2-3, 6.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (2-0, 4.10 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Cardinals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those games.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (527 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule