The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .224.
  • In 52.1% of his games this year (37 of 71), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.4% of his games this season, Carlson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 23 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 31
.220 AVG .231
.307 OBP .333
.350 SLG .330
10 XBH 4
3 HR 2
16 RBI 11
22/13 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 21st, .997 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
