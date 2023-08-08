Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .224.
- In 52.1% of his games this year (37 of 71), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.4% of his games this season, Carlson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.220
|AVG
|.231
|.307
|OBP
|.333
|.350
|SLG
|.330
|10
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|11
|22/13
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 21st, .997 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
