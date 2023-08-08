Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (12-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (525 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule