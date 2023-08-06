Dodgers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest features the San Diego Padres (55-56) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) facing off at PETCO Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 6.
The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (7-9) for the Dodgers and Rich Hill (7-10) for the Padres.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last three games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 44-32 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 616 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Padres Performance Insights
- The Padres are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Padres' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Padres have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- San Diego has a win-loss record of 3-12 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Padres have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Diego scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Padres have the first-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Lance Lynn vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 2
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris
|August 3
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Julio Urías vs JP Sears
|August 4
|@ Padres
|W 10-5
|Bobby Miller vs Yu Darvish
|August 5
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Michael Grove vs Blake Snell
|August 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Rich Hill
|August 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo
|August 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Urías vs TBA
|August 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 10
|Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Ty Blach
|August 11
|Rockies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|@ Rockies
|L 4-3
|Seth Lugo vs Austin Gomber
|August 1
|@ Rockies
|W 8-5
|Pedro Avila vs Peter Lambert
|August 2
|@ Rockies
|W 11-1
|Nick Martínez vs Kyle Freeland
|August 4
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Yu Darvish vs Bobby Miller
|August 5
|Dodgers
|W 8-3
|Blake Snell vs Michael Grove
|August 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Lance Lynn
|August 7
|Dodgers
|-
|Seth Lugo vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert
|August 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Yu Darvish vs Bryan Woo
|August 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Blake Snell vs Merrill Kelly
|August 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Rich Hill vs Ryne Nelson
