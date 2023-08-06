Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) against the Colorado Rockies (43-67) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on August 6.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.68 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 24, or 43.6%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won three of its five games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 66.7% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 525 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

