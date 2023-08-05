Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 54th in slugging.
- In 65.4% of his games this year (70 of 107), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (34.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.9%).
- He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.271
|AVG
|.282
|.377
|OBP
|.347
|.449
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|28
|60/34
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
