Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- O'Neill enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (27 of 39), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In nine games this year (23.1%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.343
|OBP
|.308
|.484
|SLG
|.329
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|20/6
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.