The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (112) this season while batting .279 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 18th in slugging.

In 70.2% of his 104 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .305 AVG .252 .355 OBP .299 .510 SLG .500 22 XBH 23 9 HR 13 37 RBI 41 38/16 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings