How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who will start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 152 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .430.
- The Cardinals rank eighth in the majors with a .256 batting average.
- St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (515 total).
- The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.446).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wainwright (3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Wainwright is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.
- Wainwright will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
- So far he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Flexen
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Shane McClanahan
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
