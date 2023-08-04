Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who will start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .430.

The Cardinals rank eighth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (515 total).

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Wainwright (3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Wainwright is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Wainwright will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

So far he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell

