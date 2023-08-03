On Thursday, Nolan Arenado (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 112 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 18th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 73 of 104 games this year (70.2%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (30.8%).

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (20.2%).

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (39.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .305 AVG .252 .355 OBP .299 .510 SLG .500 22 XBH 23 9 HR 13 37 RBI 41 38/16 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

