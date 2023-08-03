Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- batting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers in his last games.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (26.0%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).
- In 39 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.265
|AVG
|.293
|.364
|OBP
|.395
|.419
|SLG
|.469
|9
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|28/23
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.
