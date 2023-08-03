On Thursday, Dylan Carlson (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .225.

Carlson has had a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including multiple hits nine times (13.2%).

He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 games this year (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .221 AVG .231 .313 OBP .333 .345 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 22/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings