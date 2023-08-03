When the Minnesota Twins (55-54) and St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) face off in the series rubber match at Busch Stadium on Thursday, August 3, Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the hill. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.14 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cardinals and Twins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+110), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 42 (59.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 34-23 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Twins went 4-6 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.