Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) and the Minnesota Twins (55-54) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 3.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-3).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (512 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

