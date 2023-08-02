Tyler O'Neill -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • O'Neill enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
  • O'Neill has picked up a hit in 26 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.283 AVG .229
.348 OBP .308
.450 SLG .329
6 XBH 5
2 HR 1
4 RBI 7
19/6 K/BB 25/8
0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ryan tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
