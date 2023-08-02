The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is hitting .195 with two doubles and four walks.

Motter has picked up a hit in seven games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 14 games this season.

Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .263 AVG .136 .300 OBP .240 .316 SLG .182 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

