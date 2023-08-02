MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, August 2
If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Shane McClanahan and the Rays versus Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for August 2.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Lucas Giolito (6-7) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Yonny Chirinos (4-4) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|LAA: Giolito
|ATL: Chirinos
|22 (126.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (66.1 IP)
|3.85
|ERA
|4.34
|9.7
|K/9
|4.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- LAA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Braves
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|PIT: Bido
|15 (88.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (30 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|4.50
|9.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Pirates
- DET Odds to Win: -120
- PIT Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Tigers at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Brewers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (6-8) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|MIL: Miley
|WSH: Gore
|13 (67.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (106 IP)
|3.06
|ERA
|4.42
|6.1
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Nationals
- MIL Odds to Win: -135
- WSH Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (7-2) to the hill as they play the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|CLE: Bibee
|HOU: Javier
|16 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (108 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|4.33
|9.1
|K/9
|8.6
Live Stream Guardians at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (10-3) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Kyle Freeland (4-11) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|SD: Musgrove
|COL: Freeland
|17 (97.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (107 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|4.79
|9.0
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies
- SD Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (5-5) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (9-5) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|BOS: Crawford
|SEA: Gilbert
|20 (77 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (124.2 IP)
|3.74
|ERA
|3.83
|8.9
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-3) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|MIA: Garrett
|21 (125 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (106 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|4.08
|10.4
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Cole (9-2) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|TB: McClanahan
|NYY: Cole
|20 (111 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (136.1 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|2.64
|9.6
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -115
- TB Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (8-3) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|TOR: Kikuchi
|13 (62.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (109.1 IP)
|6.21
|ERA
|3.79
|10.1
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-7) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Dakota Hudson (1-0) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|MIN: Ryan
|STL: Hudson
|21 (122 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (19.1 IP)
|4.06
|ERA
|4.19
|10.9
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Twins at Cardinals
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (8-7) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|CIN: Williamson
|CHC: Smyly
|13 (64.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (108 IP)
|4.34
|ERA
|4.75
|6.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -140
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-4) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (8-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|CHW: Cease
|TEX: Dunning
|22 (119.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (107 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|3.36
|10.8
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Royals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Cole Ragans (0-0) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|NYM: Senga
|KC: Ragans
|19 (105 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.17
|ERA
|-
|11.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Mets at Royals
- NYM Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Logan Webb (8-9) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|ARI: TBD
|SF: Webb
|-
|Games/IP
|22 (141.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.68
|-
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -190
- ARI Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-5) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|OAK: Harris
|LAD: Gonsolin
|12 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (82.2 IP)
|6.07
|ERA
|4.25
|7.8
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.