Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.133 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Carlson has recorded a hit in 35 of 67 games this season (52.2%), including nine multi-hit games (13.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has driven in a run in 16 games this season (23.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 games this year (32.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.223
|AVG
|.231
|.315
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (9-7) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.