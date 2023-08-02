Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (55-53) on Wednesday, August 2 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61), who will counter with Dakota Hudson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +115 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is set in this game.

Cardinals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (1-0, 4.19 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 70 times and won 42, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have gone 26-21 (55.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Twins went 5-5 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th

