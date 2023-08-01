Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.467) and OPS (.836) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (68 of 103), with more than one hit 36 times (35.0%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.5%).
- He has scored in 46.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.279
|AVG
|.282
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.474
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|28
|55/34
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Twins will send Lopez (5-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
