The Minnesota Twins (54-53) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) to open a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday. The Twins are on the back of a series defeat to the Royals, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Cubs.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (5-6) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (6-6).

Cardinals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.

In 23 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.

Mikolas is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year.

Mikolas has put up 19 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (5-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.13, a 4.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.

