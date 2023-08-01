Cardinals vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The Minnesota Twins (54-53) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) to open a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday. The Twins are on the back of a series defeat to the Royals, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Cubs.
The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (5-6) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (6-6).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 23 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
- Mikolas is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year.
- Mikolas has put up 19 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (5-6) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.13, a 4.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.