Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 110 hits, which is best among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .282 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 71 of 101 games this year (70.3%), including multiple hits 32 times (31.7%).

In 19.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 41.6% of his games this season (42 of 101), with more than one RBI 21 times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .314 AVG .252 .365 OBP .299 .527 SLG .500 21 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 35/16 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

