Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (53-51), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 30. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (1-7, 4.34 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-4, 3.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 18-22 (45%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 13-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.