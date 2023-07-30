Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with 146 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (500 total runs).

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.469).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Matz is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Matz will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging four frames per outing.

In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright - 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Chase Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.