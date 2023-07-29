As we approach Saturday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Yankees (Clarke Schmidt) against the Orioles (Tyler Wells).

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for July 29.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-7) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Alek Manoah (2-8) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

LAA: Detmers TOR: Manoah 18 (96.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (72.1 IP) 4.38 ERA 6.10 11.4 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Beau Brieske (0-0) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

DET: Brieske MIA: Cueto 5 (5.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (10 IP) 4.76 ERA 4.50 7.9 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 DET Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 8 runs

Phillies at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (9-6) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Quinn Priester (1-1) when the teams meet Saturday.

PHI: Nola PIT: Priester 21 (133.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.2 IP) 4.25 ERA 9.28 9.0 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Pirates

PHI Odds to Win: -185

-185 PIT Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (1-12) when the teams play on Saturday.

MIN: Ober KC: Lyles 16 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.2 IP) 2.76 ERA 6.10 8.6 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Twins at Royals

MIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 KC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (4-3) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (1-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.

CLE: Allen CHW: Toussaint 14 (74.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (36 IP) 3.39 ERA 3.50 9.2 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -

- CLE Odds to Win: -

- Total: 9.5 runs

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-11) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with Carlos Carrasco (3-4) when the teams play Saturday.

WSH: Corbin NYM: Carrasco 21 (120.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (68 IP) 5.09 ERA 5.82 6.4 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

Red Sox at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Ryan Walker (3-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

BOS: Paxton SF: Walker 12 (65 IP) Games/IP 24 (33.1 IP) 3.46 ERA 2.70 10.4 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Giants

BOS Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (4-6) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (3-4) when the teams play on Saturday.

CHC: Taillon STL: Wainwright 17 (83 IP) Games/IP 12 (56.2 IP) 5.75 ERA 7.31 7.9 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

Rays at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-6) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (6-7) when the teams play Saturday.

TB: Bradley HOU: Brown 15 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (105.1 IP) 5.17 ERA 4.27 12.0 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -140

-140 TB Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Schmidt (6-6) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will counter with Wells (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

NYY: Schmidt BAL: Wells 21 (99.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (111 IP) 4.33 ERA 3.65 8.8 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-4) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) when the clubs play Saturday.

MIL: Teherán ATL: Elder 10 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (114.2 IP) 3.75 ERA 3.30 6.2 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10 runs

Mariners at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) when the teams play on Saturday.

SEA: Woo ARI: Pfaadt 9 (44 IP) Games/IP 7 (31.2 IP) 4.91 ERA 8.81 11.0 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Diamondbacks

SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (1-2) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (0-0) when the teams meet Saturday.

OAK: Blackburn COL: Flexen 10 (48 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 5.06 ERA - 9.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -115

-115 OAK Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 12 runs

Rangers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (8-3) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (7-7) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

TEX: Pérez SD: Darvish 19 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (101.1 IP) 4.91 ERA 4.80 6.0 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 TEX Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

CIN: Weaver LAD: Sheehan 17 (80 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.1 IP) 7.20 ERA 6.75 7.3 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -200

-200 CIN Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10.5 runs

