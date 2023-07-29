Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) on Saturday, July 29, when they square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (52-51) at Busch Stadium at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-110). A 10-run total has been set in the contest.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.31 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (4-6, 5.75 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 25-35 record (winning 41.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 21-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.