How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Cody Bellinger and Lars Nootbaar will take the field when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 146 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .432.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (499 total).
- The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.469).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Wainwright is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.
- Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ryne Nelson
|7/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Merrill Kelly
|7/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 11-7
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Zac Gallen
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hayden Wesneski
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.