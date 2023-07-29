Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (52-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright (3-4) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (4-6).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 25-35 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 499.

The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule