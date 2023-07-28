Zachary Svajda 2023 Citi Open Odds
The Citi Open continues in Washington, District of Columbia, with Zachary Svajda in the round of 64 versus Max Purcell. Svajda has +10000 odds to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Svajda at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Svajda's Next Match
Svajda will play Purcell in the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Brandon Holt 7-6, 3-0 in the qualification final.
Want to bet on Svajda? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Svajda Stats
- Svajda advanced over Holt 7-6, 3-0 on Sunday to make the .
- In nine tournaments over the past 12 months, Svajda is 10-8 and has yet to win a title.
- In six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Svajda has gone 9-5.
- Svajda has played 22.9 games per match in his 18 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- On hard courts, Svajda has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.8 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.
- Svajda has won 23.5% of his return games and 69.0% of his service games over the past year.
- On hard courts, Svajda, over the past year, has claimed 62.5% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.