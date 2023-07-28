Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .252.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.3% of his games this year (12 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|.286
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.308
|.429
|SLG
|.329
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|16/5
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wesneski will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
