Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .237 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (23.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (39.0%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|45
|.220
|AVG
|.248
|.289
|OBP
|.313
|.376
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|52/12
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
