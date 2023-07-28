The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .243.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 58.7% of his games this year (54 of 92), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (19.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.7%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .295 AVG .196 .374 OBP .278 .584 SLG .423 19 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 53/19 K/BB 56/19 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings