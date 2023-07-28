A pair of hot hitters, Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert, will try to keep it going when the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 79 home runs.

Cleveland is 25th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Cleveland is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (434 total).

The Guardians' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the fewest Ks in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 115 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 436 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Touki Toussaint (0-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.

Toussaint has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 3.9 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.