Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (51-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on July 28.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-8), while the Cubs' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 22 out of the 51 games, or 43.1%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis is 15-18 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 497 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule