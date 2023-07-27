The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.7% of them.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.1%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.3% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 45 .222 AVG .248 .292 OBP .313 .380 SLG .453 7 XBH 17 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 52/12 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings