Thursday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) and the Chicago Cubs (50-51) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on July 27.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 50 times and won 22, or 44%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won 22 of its 50 games, or 44%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 494 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule