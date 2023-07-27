The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .288 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 73rd in slugging.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 57 of 90 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (27.8%).

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has an RBI in 22 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .288 AVG .288 .374 OBP .367 .481 SLG .381 15 XBH 7 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 27/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings