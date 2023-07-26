Willson Contreras -- hitting .379 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .248.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (26.7%).

He has homered in 10.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .248 AVG .247 .331 OBP .353 .428 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 39/15 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

