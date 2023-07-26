The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is hitting .185 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Motter has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
.222 AVG .167
.300 OBP .250
.333 SLG .222
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.