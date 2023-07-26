Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 53 of 90 games this year (58.9%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (40.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .301 AVG .184 .377 OBP .269 .596 SLG .380 19 XBH 16 12 HR 8 41 RBI 21 51/18 K/BB 56/19 3 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings