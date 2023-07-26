Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 109 hits, which is best among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .287 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (20.4%), homering in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has an RBI in 42 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.326
|AVG
|.252
|.376
|OBP
|.299
|.545
|SLG
|.500
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|33/15
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (11-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 11th, 1.059 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.
